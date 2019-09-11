Staunton City Schools providing afterschool meals for at-risk youths
Staunton City Schools announces the sponsorship of at-risk afterschool meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the 2019-20 school year.
The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each of the following sites:
- Staunton High School: free supper program for afterschool enrichment program participants Beginning September 11, 2019, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when school in session, 3:00-5:00 p.m.
- Shelburne Middle School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants Beginning August 27, 2019, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when school in session, 2:40-3:00 p.m.* * Service times will be adjusted on scheduled early release days.
- A. R. Ware Elementary School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants
- Bessie Weller Elementary School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants
- T. C. McSwain Elementary School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.