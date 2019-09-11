Staunton City Schools providing afterschool meals for at-risk youths

Staunton City Schools announces the sponsorship of at-risk afterschool meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the 2019-20 school year.

The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each of the following sites:

Staunton High School: free supper program for afterschool enrichment program participants Beginning September 11, 2019, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when school in session, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Shelburne Middle School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants Beginning August 27, 2019, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when school in session, 2:40-3:00 p.m.* * Service times will be adjusted on scheduled early release days.

A. R. Ware Elementary School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants

Bessie Weller Elementary School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants

T. C. McSwain Elementary School: free afterschool snacks for afterschool enrichment program participants