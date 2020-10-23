Staunton City Schools partnering with Shenandoah Green to leave tree legacy

Staunton City Schools is partnering with Shenandoah Green in an effort to plant thousands of trees in Staunton over the next year.

The Staunton Tree Legacy Project is an initiative to plant a tree for every student in Staunton City Schools, a total of 2,746 trees, to reduce the community’s carbon footprint and create a healthier environment for future generations.

Shenandoah Green is collaborating with the school division and the city horticulturist to plant trees on school grounds and at other locations around the city, including city parks. The tree plantings will serve as educational opportunities for SCS students as teachers may choose to incorporate additional tree education in their curricula.

Shenandoah Green will host a tree planting and celebration at Staunton High School on Nov. 6, during which two American Elm trees will be planted on school grounds along North Coalter Street.

Other project plantings of smaller trees have already begun at the high school, with 10 trees planted on Oct. 17 thanks to student volunteers from the Staunton-Augusta YMCA’s Youth Volunteer Corps.

“From a nascent idea that took shape at a meeting at the Staunton Public Library last winter, many people – from high schoolers to retirees, from professional arborists to, well, everybody else – have given their time to planting trees all over the City of Staunton, said Cyndy Seibels of Shenandoah Green. “There are those who promoted the project through advertising and publicity, those who secured Tree Musketeer memberships and won grants, those who bought trees and gave trees, those who identified locations for trees to be planted and those who lovingly placed young trees in the ground. Shenandoah Green is grateful to all in the community who have come together in the Staunton Legacy Tree Project.”

Shenandoah Green also plans to plant trees at Bessie Weller in the spring with a goal of planting additional trees at the remaining city schools when possible.

“What’s also exciting about this partnership is that we’re providing students opportunities to be tree stewards by educating them about the planting and care of trees,” said Dr. Garett Smith, superintendent of Staunton City Schools. “Trees beautify and contribute to the wellness of our community, and we’re pleased to engage a new community partner in Shenandoah Green to give our students a healthier future.”

The tree plantings are possible thanks to numerous donors to the Staunton Tree Legacy Project and grants obtained by Shenandoah Green.

Learn more about the project and how to get involved at www.shenandoahgreen.org/staunton-tree-legacy-project.

