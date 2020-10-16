Staunton City Schools looking to fill positions on new committee developing first-ever equity plan

Staunton City Schools is developing a strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion, to address educational equity and bridge achievement and opportunity gaps for students.

To accomplish this goal, SCS is forming an equity committee that will help develop the school division’s first-ever equity plan.

The equity committee will serve as a permanent advisory group to the superintendent, and members will serve a one-year term.

The committee will develop the equity plan over the next five months with the expert guidance of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. VCIC has worked with the school division since 2017 to conduct diversity and inclusion training for staff and has led discussions and listening sessions with the school division and the Staunton community at large concerning the high school name.

SCS is now accepting applications online for the equity committee and encourage all interested Staunton citizens and employees of SCS to apply.

The application will be open for about three weeks, until 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6.

A selection panel composed of three Staunton citizens and two SCS staff members will use a rubric to review applications and evaluate applicant qualifications. The panel will then select 20 members, 10 connected to the school division as a teacher, student, parent, administrator, or alumni, and 10 Staunton citizens interested in equity work.

To learn more about the timeline and process for creating the equity committee, visit https://www.staunton.k12.va.us/Page/6478.

