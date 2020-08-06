Staunton City Schools announces policy for providing free meals to students
Staunton City Schools will be providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
SCS will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge.
Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.
Any questions can be directed to: Amanda Warren, director of school nutrition, 116 W. Beverley St., Staunton, 540-332-3920, awarren@staunton.k12.va.us.
