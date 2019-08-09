Staunton City Schools announces free meals policies
Staunton City Schools announced Thursday that certain schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
Enrolled students at the qualifying schools – Bessie Weller Elementary, A.R. Ware Elementary, Dixon Educational Center and Shelburne Middle School – will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day free of charge to the household.
Qualifying schools had to meet specific criteria to enroll in the provision.
Students attending the qualifying schools will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.
Any questions can be directed to: Amanda Warren, Director of School Nutrition 116 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 Phone: 540-332-3920 email: awarren@staunton.k12.va.us
