Staunton: City schedules for Labor Day holiday
The City of Staunton has released schedules for City Hall and services for the Labor Day holiday.
Administrative Office Hours
The City’s administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. City offices will reopen and return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Trash & Recycling Pickup
Residential trash and recycled items typically picked up on Monday will instead be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Please place trash and recycled items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your pickup day.
Customers in the downtown Central Business District (CBD) will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and again on Saturday, Sept. 7 as regularly scheduled.
For more information on City trash and recycling schedules, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.
Library Hours
The Staunton Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 and return to its regular schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The library’s online services will be available during the holiday weekend, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.
For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.
