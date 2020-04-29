Staunton City Hall news, notes: April 29

Heavy Trash Week is Over!



As a reminder to all citizens, Heavy Trash Week ended on April 10. Large items and yard waste will no longer be collected. Those items need to be taken directly to the Augusta County Landfill. For more information visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/public-works/ trash-recycling-collection.

City Council Budget Work Session



Tomorrow, Thursday, April 30, at 5:30 p.m., City Council will convene for a budget work session concerning the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council or on local cable channel 7.

Local Election Date Change

Citizens are reminded that May 19 is the new date to elect members of City Council and the School Board. All polling locations will be open on election day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents who normally vote at Christ United Methodist Church will vote at the Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium.

Although polling locations are open, everyone is strongly encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. A ballot application must be submitted to the registrar’s office by 5 p.m. on May 12. For questions, detailed directions on obtaining an absentee ballot and to see the sample ballot, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/registrar.

Virginia Department of Social Services Launches New Site and App



The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has launched a new website and app with resources geared specifically to Virginians during the COVID-19 lockdown. The site can be found at covid.virginia.gov, and the app is available for download on the Apple App Store and is coming soon to Google Play.

Not Too Late to Complete the 2020 Census



Getting an accurate count of everyone who lives in the United States is important. The census helps inform how billions of dollars in federal funds are spent every year for services that are critical to all of us, including hospitals, health clinics and emergency response like EMTs and fire departments. Respond at 2020Census.gov as soon as you can.

