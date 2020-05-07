Staunton city government news, notes: May 6
Staunton Responds: Chris Tuttle, Director of Parks and Recreation
Chris Tuttle, Director of Parks and Recreation, encourages residents to take advantage of the park system’s amenities that remain open and accessible during the COVID-19 public health emergency and thanks residents for observing the social distancing guidelines and closures in place to keep citizens safe during this time. Watch the video online at youtu.be/6sxHgkpmtHQ.
City Council Budget Work Session
Staunton City Council will convene Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a budget work session concerning the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Staunton Farmers’ Market
In the modified market format, customers can continue to pre-order products from participating vendors and pick them up at the Wharf Parking Lot between 8 and 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Visit www.stauntonfarmersmarket.org to read the applicable rules, and see a list of participating vendors and their contact information.
