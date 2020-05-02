Staunton city government news, notes: May 2

Published Saturday, May. 2, 2020, 6:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Staunton Responds: Billy Vaughn, Director of Community and Economic Development



Billy Vaughn, Director of Community and Economic Development, addresses the impact COVID-19 is having on local businesses and how the city is responding to the needs of the business community with the development of resources including the establishment of a local disaster relief loan program. Watch online at www.youtube.com/watch? v=lX03qyGNr34.

For those who may have missed previous Staunton Responds with Mayor Carolyn Dull, City Manager Steve Rosenberg and Police Chief Jim Williams, all videos can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.

City Council Budget Work Session



On Thursday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m., City Council will convene for a budget work session concerning the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council or on local cable channel 7.

Commonwealth Develops Site with Resources for Businesses



The Secretary of Commerce and Trade of Virginia has created a COVID-19 resource page to help small and large businesses navigate the information and programs regarding relief available from the federal government.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments