Staunton city government news, notes: May 2
Staunton Responds: Billy Vaughn, Director of Community and Economic Development
Billy Vaughn, Director of Community and Economic Development, addresses the impact COVID-19 is having on local businesses and how the city is responding to the needs of the business community with the development of resources including the establishment of a local disaster relief loan program. Watch online at www.youtube.com/watch?
For those who may have missed previous Staunton Responds with Mayor Carolyn Dull, City Manager Steve Rosenberg and Police Chief Jim Williams, all videos can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
City Council Budget Work Session
On Thursday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m., City Council will convene for a budget work session concerning the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Commonwealth Develops Site with Resources for Businesses
The Secretary of Commerce and Trade of Virginia has created a COVID-19 resource page to help small and large businesses navigate the information and programs regarding relief available from the federal government.
