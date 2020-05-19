Staunton city government news, notes: Election, public meetings online

Published Monday, May. 18, 2020, 9:46 pm

Reminders Before You Go to the Polls



Just a few reminders before going to the polls in Staunton tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For those residents who vote in Ward 2, note the polling location has temporarily moved from Christ United Methodist Church to the Gypsy Hill Park Gym.

For those who are voting absentee, you have until 7 p.m. to get your ballot returned. Drop it in the City of Staunton drop box on Central Avenue (almost at the corner of Central Avenue and Beverley Street). The Board of Elections will be checking the box every hour.

Email City Registrar Molly Goldsmith at goldsmithmg@ci.staunton.va.us with any questions and check out her video online.

Police Chief Appointed Chair of Criminal Justice Services Board

Chief of Police Jim Williams was recently appointed as chair of the Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Northam. Chief Williams’ term begins July 1, 2020 for two years. To learn more about the Criminal Justice Services Board visit www.dcjs.virginia.gov/ about-dcjs/boards-committees/ criminal-justice-services- board.

Listen Live to Public Meetings

Public meetings of the City of Staunton are now listed online in one location for those interested in listening online. Visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/public-meetings for the upcoming schedule and the audio player.

Note that when meetings are not in session, the stream airs Valley Voice Radio.

If you missed a City Council meeting, tune in to Staunton’s YouTube Channel for recordings.

