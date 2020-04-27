Staunton city government news, notes: April 27
Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
Citizens can tune in Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the city’s livestream page or local cable channel 7 for a Historic Preservation Commission meeting. More details about the meeting and the meeting’s agenda are available online.
City Council Budget Work Session
On Thursday, at 5:30 p.m., City Council will convene for a budget work session concerning the FY 2021 budget. Residents can listen online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/
