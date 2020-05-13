Staunton City Government News: May 19 election, City Council meeting notes
Staunton Responds: Registrar Molly Goldsmith
Director of Elections and Registrar Molly Goldsmith informs Staunton voters of safety measures to be implemented on Election Day, May 19 — in response to COVID-19 — as well as other changes of interest to voters as they head to the polls next Tuesday. View online at youtu.be/uBGPIr4nn9w.
City Council Meeting Thursday
Staunton City Council will convene for a budget work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting on Thursday, May 14 at which time the FY 2021 Budget will be considered for adoption. Citizens are encouraged to listen online at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/
