Staunton City Council to receive proposed 2022 budget on March 25: Beginning month-long review

Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg will present the 2002 fiscal year proposed budget to Staunton City Council during its work session on Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m., commencing the budget review process.

Council will then meet over a period of four weeks to examine and discuss the budget in its entirety.

Meetings and public hearings on the budget are listed below:

Thursday, March 25

5 p.m., budget work session

7:30 p.m., public hearing on proposed tax rate

Thursday, April 1

5 p.m., budget work session

Thursday, April 8

5 p.m., budget work session (to include joint session with Staunton School Board)

7:30 p.m., public hearing on all budget ordinances (to include city and schools budgets)

Thursday, April 15

7:30 p.m., budget work session

Thursday, April 22

5 p.m., budget work session (if needed)

7:30 p.m., consideration and adoption of budget

Given the limited public seating in City Hall, and the city’s promotion of social distancing, the public is strongly encouraged to participate in the budget process—including these meetings – in the following ways, rather than in person:

Contact City Council with a single email sent to publiccomment@ci.staunton.va.us

Leave comments with the Clerk of Council at 540.332.3810

Listen to the meetings online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/city-council

Further means for public input during Council’s public hearings on March 25 and April 8 will be available and publicized prior to those dates at www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/city-council/access-city-council-meetings .

Following the March 25 presentation, the FY2022 proposed budget will be available to view online at www.ci.staunton.va.us/budget.

Questions? Contact the City Manager’s Office at 540.332.3812.

