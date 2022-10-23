Menu
staunton city council to hold public hearing on 2023 legislative program
News

Staunton City Council to hold public hearing on 2023 legislative program

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

stauntonA public hearing will be held at Staunton City Council’s regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Information about the city’s 2023 legislative program will be shared and public input accepted. Then the program will be sent to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, local General Assembly members, the Virginia Municipal League and Virginia First Cities.

The public will be encouraged to comment on the proposed program and offer suggestions for additional initiatives, according to a press release.

The draft legislative program is available online to view in the October 27 agenda packet.

The public hearing will be held in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St., Staunton. The public is also welcome to attend virtually using the Zoom application or a phone number for dialing into the meeting. Instructions are available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

