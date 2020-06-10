Staunton City Council to hold four public hearings on Thursday
Residents are encouraged to listen online or tune in to local cable channel 7 for the Thursday Staunton City Council work session that begins at 5:30 p.m.
The regular meeting follows at 7:30 p.m.
There will be four public hearings during the regular meeting.
To learn more about what public hearings will take place and how to participate, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/
