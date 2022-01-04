augusta free press news

Staunton City Council special meeting to discuss county courthouse

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, 3:58 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

stauntonStaunton City Council members Carolyn Dull, R. Terry Holmes and Brenda Mead have called a special meeting of City Council for Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.  in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St.

The purpose of the meeting is for Council:

  • to receive a briefing from the city manager concerning the possible relocation of the courts of the County of Augusta from the City of Staunton to a location in the county and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s court facilities in the city, when vacated by the county.
  • to review and discuss proposed legislation concerning authorization for Augusta County to hold a referendum in 2022 concerning the possible relocation of its courts to a location in the county.
  • to receive questions from the public concerning the possible relocation of the county’s courts and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s vacated court facilities, and to respond to those questions.
  • to conduct a public hearing on the same subjects.
  • to discuss and consider the inclusion on Council’s meeting agenda for Jan. 13 of a public hearing on the same subjects and reconsideration by Council of its related actions on Dec. 9,2021.