Staunton City Council special meeting to discuss county courthouse
Staunton City Council members Carolyn Dull, R. Terry Holmes and Brenda Mead have called a special meeting of City Council for Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St.
The purpose of the meeting is for Council:
- to receive a briefing from the city manager concerning the possible relocation of the courts of the County of Augusta from the City of Staunton to a location in the county and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s court facilities in the city, when vacated by the county.
- to review and discuss proposed legislation concerning authorization for Augusta County to hold a referendum in 2022 concerning the possible relocation of its courts to a location in the county.
- to receive questions from the public concerning the possible relocation of the county’s courts and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s vacated court facilities, and to respond to those questions.
- to conduct a public hearing on the same subjects.
- to discuss and consider the inclusion on Council’s meeting agenda for Jan. 13 of a public hearing on the same subjects and reconsideration by Council of its related actions on Dec. 9,2021.