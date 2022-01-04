Staunton City Council special meeting to discuss county courthouse

Staunton City Council members Carolyn Dull, R. Terry Holmes and Brenda Mead have called a special meeting of City Council for Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St.

The purpose of the meeting is for Council:

to receive a briefing from the city manager concerning the possible relocation of the courts of the County of Augusta from the City of Staunton to a location in the county and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s court facilities in the city, when vacated by the county.

to review and discuss proposed legislation concerning authorization for Augusta County to hold a referendum in 2022 concerning the possible relocation of its courts to a location in the county.

to receive questions from the public concerning the possible relocation of the county’s courts and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s vacated court facilities, and to respond to those questions.

to conduct a public hearing on the same subjects.

to discuss and consider the inclusion on Council’s meeting agenda for Jan. 13 of a public hearing on the same subjects and reconsideration by Council of its related actions on Dec. 9,2021.

