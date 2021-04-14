Staunton City Council meetings to be livestreamed beginning April 22

Work sessions and regular meetings of the Staunton City Council will feature a livestreamed video beginning April 22.

The next work session is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first time video will accompany the livestreamed audio of council meetings.

Council will no longer accept public comment via phone during the meeting; however, the public may attend in person and speak during the Public Hearing and Matters from the Public portion of the meeting.

Though not a part of formal proceedings, community members may also continue to engage with city council by emailing CityCouncil@ci.staunton.va.us, calling council members at the numbers listed on their individual pages on the city’s website, or mailing correspondence to them at the city’s post office box address.

Additional instructions for accessing the meetings and for contacting City Council can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.staunton.va.us/council.

