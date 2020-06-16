Staunton City Council adopts emergency ordinance for extension of real estate tax payments
Staunton City Council has adopted an emergency ordinance to extend the time for payment of real estate taxes without the imposition of a penalty from June 20 to July 13.
This extended time period was approved by City Council in light of the delayed delivery of tax bills for various reasons, including data issues, printing issues and the delayed adoption of the city’s budget ordinance, and is intended to afford taxpayers adequate opportunity to pay their taxes without adverse consequences.
This extension is in addition to other forms of relief that City Council has previously extended concerning other taxes.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.