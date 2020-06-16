Staunton City Council adopts emergency ordinance for extension of real estate tax payments

Staunton City Council has adopted an emergency ordinance to extend the time for payment of real estate taxes without the imposition of a penalty from June 20 to July 13.

This extended time period was approved by City Council in light of the delayed delivery of tax bills for various reasons, including data issues, printing issues and the delayed adoption of the city’s budget ordinance, and is intended to afford taxpayers adequate opportunity to pay their taxes without adverse consequences.

This extension is in addition to other forms of relief that City Council has previously extended concerning other taxes.

