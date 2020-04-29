Staunton ceremony pays tribute to favorite son Harold Reid

Harold Reid, founding member of The Statler Brothers, was remembered yesterday at a wreath laying ceremony in the City of Staunton.

Reid, 80, died last week at his home in Staunton.

On behalf of the city, Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull placed a wreath in honor of Harold — a favorite son of Staunton — at the Statler Brothers Tribute monument located in the city’s Wharf Area Historic District.

Attendees included members of his family — including Brenda, his wife of 59 years — and several members of City Council.

