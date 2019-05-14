Staunton: Celebrate Bike & Walk to Work Day

Staunton will commemorate Bike & Walk to Work Day on Friday, May 17 with a commuter breakfast and celebration. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Sunspots Pavilion, 202 S. Lewis St.

Walking and biking commuters are encouraged to stop by for coffee, water, and doughnuts and enjoy music, gear giveaways, and free bike maintenance. Participants can log their commutes online or at the commuter breakfast to win prizes.

Bike & Walk to Work Day highlights the advantages of walking and biking to work, which include adding physical activity to the day, saving money and wear and tear on cars, helping the environment, and helping participants feel more connected to their communities.

“May weather provides the perfect inspiration to try a walking or biking commute for the first time, or get back into a warm weather commuting habit,” said Rodney Rhodes, senior planner for the City and an organizer of the event. “We hope the event will raise awareness and inspire more people to embrace walking and biking as valuable transportation options.”

The event is sponsored by Black Dog Bikes, Blue Mountain Coffees, Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, RideShare, Staunton Downtown Development Association, WQSV and the City of Staunton.

Bike & Walk to Work Day occurs during National Bike Month, which has been celebrated since 1956 and is sponsored by The League of American Bicyclists.

