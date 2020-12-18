Staunton Building Services Division announces temporary inspections procedures

Published Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, 1:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Staunton Building Services Division will at least temporarily complete building inspections using video calls when such is possible.

This per a city news release issued Friday.

Photos and video may also be accepted for some minor inspections.

As with regular inspections, virtual inspections can be scheduled by a telephone call to the division at 540.332.3862.

When a virtual inspection is not an option, an in-person inspection will be considered with special requirements as outlined in the temporary inspections procedures.

These measures are effective as of Monday, Dec. 21, until further notice, are subject to further revision, and can be accessed at the link below:

Temporary inspections procedures/ policies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Direct questions or requests for more information to Building Official John Glover at 540.332.3862.

Related

Comments