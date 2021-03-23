Staunton bringing back Shop and Dine Out Downtown program in April

Published Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021, 6:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Shop and Dine Out in Downtown program will resume in Downtown Staunton on weekends beginning Friday, April 2.

Beverley Street will close on Fridays at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. each weekend through October. On certain holiday weekends, as announced on the city’s website, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Cross streets will remain open.

Participants can go to visitstaunton.com/dine-out-in-downtown-and-beyond to access a map of the area with free parking, pedestrian walkways, and restaurants’ take out/pick up spots clearly delineated. The website also features shops and restaurants outside of the Beverley Street area to highlight additional local offerings and encourage patrons to visit vendors throughout Staunton.

Restaurants participating in the Beverley Street outdoor dining include BLU Point Seafood Co., The By & By, The Green Room, Shenandoah Valley Brewing Co., 101 West Bev, Clocktower Eats & Sweets, Baja Bean Co., The Split Banana, Laughing Bird Pho, Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse, Yelping Dog Wine, The Pampered Palate Café and Zynodoa.

While all retailers are open during their regular hours, some may additionally offer an outdoor display of their products.

Interested patrons are encouraged to check the websites and social media pages of their favorite establishments to find out more about their participation in Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments