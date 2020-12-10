Staunton: Beverly Street closure to begin Friday at 8 a.m. for bollard installation

The block of Beverly Street between New Street and Market Street in Downtown Staunton will close at 8 am on Friday as part of the project to install removable bollards along Beverley Street at several intersections from Lewis Street to Market Street.

This infrastructure enhancement will allow for improved safety and efficiency in closing the street for events such as the extended Shop and Dine Out in Downtown, and to create a pedestrian friendly environment for future events.

Beverley will be open to New Street, but all traffic will have to turn left at New Street.

The rest of Beverley closes at 4 p.m. as part of the usual Shop and Dine Out in Downtown street closure procedure.

