Staunton awarded federal funds under federal emergency food, shelter program

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro has received notification that the City of Staunton has been chosen to receive $7,389 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The board, made up of civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and local recipient organizations, will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

The United Way SAW is urging local organizations that serve citizens in the City of Staunton in the areas of emergency food and shelter to apply for funds.

The application is on the United Way SAW website: www.unitedwayga.org/fema-emergencyfood-and-shelter-program-2020.

The deadline for applications to be received is Sunday, June 28, by 5 p.m.

Additional funding available

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro received notification that the City of Staunton has been chosen to receive $6,115 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county under the CARES Act.

The application is on the United Way SAW website: www.unitedwayga.org/fema-emergencyfood-and-shelter-program-2020

The deadline for applications to be received is Sunday, July 5, by 5 p.m.

