Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.

He was last seen in the 500 block of West Beverley Street on Sept. 9.

Anyone with information regarding Eppard’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842