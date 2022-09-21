Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
staunton authorities lead search for man last seen on sept 9
Local

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
randall eppard
Randall Eppard. Photo courtesy Staunton Police Department.

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.

He was last seen in the 500 block of West Beverley Street on Sept. 9.

Anyone with information regarding Eppard’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Three ‘stealth’ strategies to engage employees in health initiatives when wellness programs fail
Crystal Graham
jmu football

Things get real: JMU, after two easy wins, opens Sun Belt play at App State
Chris Graham

JMU debuted in FBS with two easy home wins – 44-7 in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State, 63-7 over Norfolk State in Week 2.

acc football

Booking the ACC: WVU-Virginia Tech, UVA-‘Cuse, plus Clemson-Wake headline top-heavy card
Chris Graham

ACC Football this week will open like most AEW “Dynamite” shows do, with the main event at the beginning of the show.

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

$100k grant to Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will treat nearly 1,000 low-income patients
Crystal Graham
halloween trick or treaters

Annual Downtown Halloween Festival returns to Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29
Crystal Graham

The Argentine Football Association presents its sponsorship agreement with BC.GAME
Johan Wallman
irs taxes

IRS whistleblower awarded $16.8 million in tax evasion scheme
Rebecca Barnabi