Staunton-Augusta YMCA receives lifesaving equipment grant from Firehouse Subs

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is better equipped to keep all community members safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The $1,204.30 grant will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator, fulfilling a critical need within the organization.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as Staunton-Augusta YMCA continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Staunton is safer for everyone.” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The AED will be used to ensure the health and welfare of our members specifically those in our Rock Steady Boxing and Afterschool Programs.

The grant was one of 67 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 67 grants total more than $1.2 million.

