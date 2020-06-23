Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA set to open on Friday

Following the statewide Phase Two guidelines for fitness facilities, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA plans to re-open its doors on Friday.

In order to follow the spacing guidelines and people-per-facility ratio, the YMCA will use online sign-up sheets which can be accessed from the YMCA website.

It’s one of many changes the YMCA is making temporarily to adhere to the Phase 2 guidelines.

The YMCA will be announcing those changes this week leading up the re-opening.

“We still need to proceed with caution, but it feels good to open the doors back up,” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA executive director Josh Cole said.

The YMCA’s original plan was re-open on June 12, a week after a Phase 2 guidelines allowed fitness facilities to re-open. While preparing for re-opening, three YMCA staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health privacy laws restricts releasing the names of the staff members.

The YMCA suspended all activity for two weeks in order to have the building cleaned thoroughly and to evaluate June 26 as a re-opening date.

“Our first commitment is to the safety of our staff and members,” Cole said.

After complying with all the recommendations made by the Central Shenandoah Health District, the YMCA will open its doors for the first time since March 13.

