Staunton Augusta Family YMCA offering virtual group fitness classes

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA recently started offering live virtual group fitness classes through Facebook Live.

With the YMCA having closed its doors since mid-March, YMCA staff members are figuring ways to re-create programming virtually. There’s a strong connection between fitness instructors and group fitness class regulars, and the Facebook Live option gives instructors a platform to connect with class members.

Step, Zumba, tai chi and yoga are some of the classes being offered virtually.

In addition to group fitness, the YMCA offers weekly virtual teen volunteering opportunities through Youth Volunteer Corps, weekly virtual teen hang-outs, virtual children’s read-alouds and virtual kids’ programming.

To help connect with the community, the YMCA posts a weekly virtual activities calendar on its Facebook page.

For more information about the group fitness classes, email Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA fitness director Wendy Shutty at wendy@saymca.org.

