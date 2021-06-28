Staunton Augusta Family YMCA hosting retirement party for long-time employee

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA will host a retirement party for associate executive director Rhonda Shinaberry from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the YMCA’s North Coalter Street facility.

Shinaberry has been the heart and soul of the North Coalter Street facility for the past 41 years, the last 26 years as a YMCA employee.

Previous to the YMCA owning the building, the facility was the Staunton Racquet Club, where Shinaberry worked for 15 years prior to joining the YMCA staff when the YMCA took over the building.

Shinaberry’s last official day the YMCA is July 2.