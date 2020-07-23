Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA employee tests positive for COVID: Facility remaining open

A Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA employee received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The YMCA will keep its doors open at this time – adhering to stringent cleaning policies – and will continue to work with the Central Shenandoah District Health Department.

Health department guidelines allow most facilities to stay open after a positive COVID-19 result is recorded in a workplace, if certain procedures can be followed.

“We contacted the health department, and we are working closely with them,” Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA executive director Josh Cole said. “We are following the procedure the health department laid out for cleaning, and we are quarantining the people who were in contact with the employee.”

Due to healthcare laws, the YMCA will not release the name of the employee, who started complaining of symptoms on Friday. After contacting the health department, the YMCA compiled a list of any other employees who had been in close proximity with the employee experiencing symptoms.

The employee did not work while symptomatic. The YMCA employee experiencing symptoms and those who were in contact with that employee were asked to quarantine while awaiting test results.

On Wednesday, the test came back positive.

