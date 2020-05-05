Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA afterschool program makes house calls

Members of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA Afterschool Adventure Club made house visits on Monday, dropping off care packages for students.

With an enrollment of just over 40 kids, Afterschool Adventure Club is the YMCA’s after school childcare program for elementary age students. The program has been closed since mid-March, but Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA youth and family director Ashley Cole has tried her best to stay in contact with the program participants.

Monday’s visits were the first house calls.

“The purpose is to connect to our afterschool kids,” Cole said. “We haven’t seen them in several weeks. Hopefully, this will give parents a break, and we can lead projects with the kids virtually.”

Each box delivered included materials to complete three STEM project activities, which the YMCA will host virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It also included a packet of sidewalk chalk, and Afterschool Adventure Club staff members wrote a handwritten note to each student.

Emma Cox, a YMCA Afterschool Adventure Club staff person, helped make the deliveries.

“It’s fun,” Cox said. “I got to see all the kids, and we got to drop off of stuff for them to do.”

For more information, contact YMCA youth and family director Ashley Cole at ashley@saymca.org

