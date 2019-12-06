Maloney new executive director at Staunton Augusta Art Center

Carolyn Maloney has been named the new executive director of the Staunton Augusta Art Center, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Maloney will succeed retiring executive director Beth Hodge and will be responsible for the operation and general management of the Art Center.

Maloney comes with an extensive and diverse background in business and non-profit administration. She spent over a decade in the financial services industry in Atlanta, Charlottesville and Richmond before switching careers and joining Historic Staunton Foundation in 2013.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the Staunton Augusta Art Center’s executive director. I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the continued and future success of this important community organization,” said Maloney, a native of Richmond who moved to Staunton in 2002.

Maloney has a bachelor of arts degree in art history and studio art and a masters degree in teaching – both from James Madison University.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center, Inc. is a non-profit 501(C)(3) community art organization devoted to providing area children and adults, as well as visitors to the region, diverse experiences in the creation and appreciation of the visual arts.

The Art Center supports artists and artisans by providing opportunities to exhibit and sell their work and by providing them employment opportunities through teaching.

