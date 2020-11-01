 

Staunton Augusta Art Center announces annual Art for Gifts holiday marketplace

Published Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, 9:49 am

Staunton Augusta Art CenterThe Staunton Augusta Art Center’s annual holiday market Art for Gifts returns on Friday, Nov. 13.

As this unique year comes to a close, what a wonderful opportunity to peruse the galleries and purchase local handmade artwork and refined crafts in a festive, safe and welcoming environment – all while supporting your local arts community.

This year’s event includes one-of-a-kind artful and thoughtful gifts by 70 regional artists and artisans and offers three shopping options.

  • Galleries will be open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Occupancy will be monitored, and masks and social distancing will be required upon entering the R.R. Smith Center.
  • Concierge shopping will be available on Wednesdays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) for those who prefer to shop in person but do not wish to mingle in public. 30-minute private shopping sessions can be reserved through the Staunton Augusta Art Center beginning Nov. 14.
  • Shop online. The Art for Gifts Online Shop will open to the public beginning Nov. 16.

