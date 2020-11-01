Staunton Augusta Art Center announces annual Art for Gifts holiday marketplace

The Staunton Augusta Art Center’s annual holiday market Art for Gifts returns on Friday, Nov. 13.

As this unique year comes to a close, what a wonderful opportunity to peruse the galleries and purchase local handmade artwork and refined crafts in a festive, safe and welcoming environment – all while supporting your local arts community.

This year’s event includes one-of-a-kind artful and thoughtful gifts by 70 regional artists and artisans and offers three shopping options.

Galleries will be open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Occupancy will be monitored, and masks and social distancing will be required upon entering the R.R. Smith Center.

Concierge shopping will be available on Wednesdays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) for those who prefer to shop in person but do not wish to mingle in public. 30-minute private shopping sessions can be reserved through the Staunton Augusta Art Center beginning Nov. 14.

Shop online. The Art for Gifts Online Shop will open to the public beginning Nov. 16.

