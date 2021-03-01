Staunton appoints Michelle Bixler as new city communications manager

Published Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, 3:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg is announcing that Michelle Bixler will join the city as its communications manager effective March 15.

Bixler has more than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications and engagement work, including nine years of direct experience in local government. She most recently served as the director of community development for the Town of Strasburg, where she developed and implemented effective tourism and economic development strategies, and oversaw more town-wide initiatives such as creating a new website, establishing and advancing the community’s brand, and designing and carrying out creative community engagement strategies.

Prior to her tenure in Strasburg, Bixler served as public information coordinator for the city of Eugene, Ore., where she managed the city’s social media presence, coordinating multiple communications channels across departments; provided analysis of communications efforts; and directed public outreach and community engagement for the city manager’s office and central services including work on print communications, media releases, promotional materials, website content, internal communications and community events.

Bixler has strong local government affiliations as an active member of state and national organizations including Engaging Local Government Leaders, the Virginia Local Government Management Association, and the International City and County Management Association.

“We are very pleased to bring onboard as Staunton’s communications manager someone with Michelle’s broad experience and proven track record of success,” Rosenberg said in announcing the appointment. “Throughout her career she has demonstrated a passion for public service and a commitment to transparency, integrity and responsiveness that is absolutely critical to the success of our city’s communication program.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the community of Staunton,” Bixler said. “The organization has a reputation for being dedicated to professionalism, strategic action, and service to the public, while the community is known for its quality of life, vibrancy of spirit, and care for one another. I look forward to contributing to all of those assets.”

Bixler has a bachelor of arts degree in individualized studies from James Madison University and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oregon with a concentration in public management.

Related

Comments