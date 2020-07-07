Staunton announces reopening of City Hall on July 13

Staunton City Hall and the Irene Givens Administration Building will reopen to the public on Monday, July 13.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers as we have provided services using alternative methods during this challenging time,” City Manager Steve Rosenberg said. “While we are pleased to reopen our offices to conduct essential in-person business, we strongly encourage the continued use of these alternatives to provide the highest level of protection to our community.”

The public is encouraged to continue use of the city drop box, pay by phone option and electronic methods that can be accessed on the Staunton website to conduct business to the greatest degree possible.

Those citizens who must visit City Hall or the Administration Building in person will be encouraged to wear a face covering and to follow instructions posted on signs to help maintain physical distancing for the safety of the public and of city employees.

Additional details concerning building operations will be released to the public on Friday, July 10 and will be available on the website at that time.

