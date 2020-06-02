Staunton announces details of Dine Out in Downtown program beginning Friday

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association announced additional details regarding Dine Out in Downtown, the initiative to allow weekend outdoor dining on Beverley Street.

Dine Out in Downtown will begin on Friday, June 5, with participating restaurants along Beverley Street providing outdoor dining and beverage service to patrons through Sunday evening. Full details, including a map of the area with parking, pedestrian walkways, and restaurant take out/pick up spots clearly delineated, are available on the Staunton website.

The public should be aware of the following key highlights:

In order to safely accommodate the outdoor dining, Beverley Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Lewis Street to Market Street beginning on Fridays at 5 p.m. and continuing through Sundays at 9 p.m.

Dining services will begin on Fridays at 6 p.m. and will continue through Sundays at 8 p.m.

Cross streets will remain open (Lewis, Central, Augusta, New, and Market).

Parking spaces will be designated on cross streets closest to intersections with Beverley Street as reserved “Curbside Pick-up” locations for takeout service.

The left travel lane of Beverley Street will be designated and clearly marked as a pedestrian walkway for safety and accessibility.

Sidewalks in front of participating restaurants will be closed.

Safe and convenient access to all establishments along Beverley Street will be maintained during this time period.

Free parking continues to be available at the Johnson Street parking garage, the New Street parking garage, the Wharf parking lot and the Augusta Street parking lot.

All restaurant employees and patrons are expected to follow proper social distancing protocols and rules – please review the state’s most recent executive order for guidance.

Patrons should contact restaurants directly to learn how they will handle issues like reservations, seating, etc.

“We look forward to this opportunity to increase activity in the heart of downtown Staunton, and we encourage residents to continue supporting our local restaurants as we launch this new venture,” said Steve Rosenberg, City Manager. “As always, we rely on the good judgment of Staunton residents and visitors to keep Dine Out in Downtown fun and positive, while observing the safety guidelines that protect public health.”

“The downtown restaurants are very excited to welcome patrons back to their establishments as we plan for outdoor dining on Beverly Street,” said SDDA Executive Director Greg Beam. “Dine Out in Downtown is a great way to safely enjoy the heart of downtown as we move into a phased reopening as outlined by state officials.”

