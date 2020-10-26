Staunton announces appointment of Lyle Hartt as new city engineer

Published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 2:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Lyle Hartt has been appointed city engineer for the City of Staunton, effective immediately. He succeeds Nickie Mills, who accepted a position with Roanoke County in September after serving as city engineer for four years.

Hartt has over 15 years of experience as an engineer, both as a consulting engineer with the Lane Group in Galax, and for the last five years as a utilities operations engineer within the Staunton Public Works Department.

Hartt’s appointment is accompanied by a realignment of all engineer activities, previously spread between the Public Works Department and the Community Development Department, into a single City Engineer organization within Public Works.

“We are pleased to welcome Lyle to his new position, and we believe his newly combined Engineer team will consolidate and strengthen the city’s very critical engineering expertise, capacity and decision making to support the entire Staunton community,” said Public Works Director Jeff Johnston. “His longtime experience and familiarity with the specific needs and issues of our community will serve him well in his new leadership role.”

Hartt is cognizant of the advantages of this new organization and is eager to bring his expertise to managing the realigned engineer function.

“By consolidating all engineer assets into a single coordinated team, the City Engineer’s office will be able to ensure that all issues, from a leaky water line to the largest capital improvement project, are resolved consistent with the city’s standards and goals. I can’t wait to get started,” Hartt said.

A graduate of Riverheads High School, Hartt earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech, and is a registered professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

He and his wife, Angel, enjoy spending time and hiking with their four children, and serving at the Ridgeview Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft.

Related

Comments