Status updates from Town of Shenandoah, Page County

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 12:09 pm

Shenandoah Town Hall will remain open and assisting customers. Status updates will be posted on the town’s Facebook page.

The Shenandoah Police Department and the Shenandoah Computer Center are also remaining open and assisting citizens, at this time. To reach these departments, please call 540-652-8773 and follow the prompt.

As of this writing, Monday at noon EDT, all restaurants in Shenandoah are open. If you’re practicing social distancing, you can call the restaurant and ask what their specials are and ask them to prepare a carryout order.

Boxcar Deli & Subs: 540-652-1011 – Carryout & Delivery

540-652-1011 – Carryout & Delivery Mamma Mia Italian Eatery: 540-652-6062 – Carryout & Delivery

540-652-6062 – Carryout & Delivery Garcia’s Mexican Grille & Cantina : 540-742-8655 – Carryout

: 540-742-8655 – Carryout Rudy’s Diner: 540-652-2002 – Carryout

The Shenandoah Recycling/Convenience Site and the Springfield Recycling/Convenience Site will be closed effective Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.

Battle Creek Landfill as of now will remain open, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions, call 540-743-3854.

Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage announced that, effective immediately, administrative offices and the investigations office for the sheriff’s office will be closed to the general public until further notice. Staff will be available to help you by phone at 540-743-6571 with your needs.

“It is important that we preserve and protect those who protect you,” Cubbage said. “While we are not going to stop the virus, we are trying to take steps to prevent further spreading of the virus. We feel that this measure will help protect our first responders. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Page County Public Schools will be providing delivered meals to homes. All children 18 and under qualify for a free delivered meal – children do not need to be enrolled in Page County Public Schools.

Children must be present at the time of delivery.

Delivery times will be announced.

Deliveries will begin this Tuesday and will take place Mondays through Fridays.

Click here to request a meal, or you can text or call 540-860-0848 to leave a message with the address for delivery, number of children at the residence, and any food allergies.

