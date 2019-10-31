Status and Justice in Law, Religion and Society Conference presents two keynote speakers

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 7:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Washington and Lee University presents two keynote speakers for the Status and Justice in Law, Religion and Society conference at W&L Nov. 1-3.

Clifford Ando, Stern Professor of Humanities and professor of classics, history and law at the University of Chicago, will deliver his speech titled “Empire, Status and the Law” on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Millhiser Moot Court Room at the W&L School of Law.

Winnifred Fallers Sullivan, provost and professor of religious studies and affiliate professor of law at Indiana University, will give her keynote address, “The Church, the State and the Corporation,” on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m., also in the Millhiser Moot Court Room.

Both lectures are free and open to the public.

The interdisciplinary conference, open to the W&L community only, brings together historians of religious, ancient and medieval law systems from around the world with scholars of modern legal systems.

The lectures and conference are cosponsored the W&L School of Law with generous funding provided by the Washington and Lee Department of Religion (the Philip Fullerton Howerton Fund, the Stanford L. Schewel Fund and the Emmett and Mamie MacCorkle Memorial Fund), the Morton Endowment for Philosophy and Religion, the university provost, The Johnson Program in Leadership and Integrity, the dean of the college and the Transnational Law Institute.

Related

Comments