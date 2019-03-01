State Water Control Board reverses decision on Mountain Valley Pipeline certification

The State Water Control Board today withdrew the action taken by the Board at its December meeting concerning revocation of Virginia’s Upland 401 Water Quality Certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

By using this certification, the Board puts additional protections in place that would not be as strong under sole federal oversight.

“This was a unique situation that required time to ensure the proper legal process was and continues to be followed,” said State Water Control Board Chair Heather Wood. “The Board extensively reviewed all available options to continue enforcement and monitoring of this project to ensure compliance with the conditions of the 401 certification and protection of water quality. Any other action today would have jeopardized the commonwealth’s oversight of the project.”

The next regular meeting of the State Water Control Board is scheduled for April 15.

