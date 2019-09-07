State Water Control Board approves permit for Potomac Yard Metrorail

The State Water Control Board unanimously approved a Virginia Water Protection Permit for the City of Alexandria to construct Alternative B of the Potomac Yard Metrorail Station.

Prior to bringing the draft permit to the board for approval, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reviewed four alternatives and held a public hearing to receive comments on the project. The permit includes conditions to ensure no net loss of wetlands and requires compensation for permanent and temporary impacts.

“We are confident Alternative B provides the best environmental protection and maximum benefit to the public,” said Northern Virginia Regional Office Director Thomas Faha. “Based on public input, a number of changes were incorporated that are enforceable if restoration does not proceed as prescribed.”

In other business, the SWCB approved two reports from staff – the quarterly Significant Noncompliance Report and Bacteria Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Development for the Bullpasture River in Highland County, Virginia.

DEQ also addressed the 63 inspections recently completed by the agency and 16 complaints received and investigated from June through August about the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).





