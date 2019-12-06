State Veterinarian’s Office lifts EHM quarantine

The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) quarantine at the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Teaching Hospital in Blacksburg on Friday.

All exposed horses were closely monitored for fever and compatible clinical signs and kept under strict biosecurity protocol during the quarantine period.

No horses developed clinical signs or fever compatible with EHM during the quarantine.

