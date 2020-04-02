State trooper helping area nursing homes, hospitals with deliveries
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Anthony Clore has found an additional way to help protect Fluvanna County and the neighboring communities.
Clore is collecting homemade surgical masks made by members of Fork Union Baptist Church and then delivering them to local nursing homes and hospitals.
Clore, who is also the pastor at Fork Union Baptist Church, is encouraging any area residents interested in helping make masks to mail them to the church, as it’s serving as a collecting point for deliveries.
Fork Union Baptist Church
P.O. Box 67
Fork Union, VA 23055
In order for the hospitals to accept the homemade masks, they must be made to the standards of the ones as demonstrated here.
