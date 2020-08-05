State Supreme Court upholds ‘Unite the Right’ conviction

The Virginia Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man involved in the beating of Deandre Harris in a Charlottesville parking garage during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally.

The court denied Jacob Scott Goodwin’s petition for appeal today. This after it had already denied Alex Michael Ramos’ petition for appeal in early May.

“The violence, mayhem, injury, and death caused at the hands of the racists and white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally can never be forgotten, but we can make sure that the individuals who broke the law or incited violence are brought to justice,” Attorney General Herring said. “My team and I will do everything in our power to combat this white supremacist violence that we continue to see in the Commonwealth, and I will not hesitate to hold these racists and white supremacist accountable when they act on their hate.”

Goodwin was sentenced to serve eight years in prison, and Ramos was sentenced to serve six years for their roles in the beating of Deandre Harris.

