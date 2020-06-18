State Sen. Jennifer McClellan announces candidacy for governor

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan launched a campaign the 2021 Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination today.

McClellan, a graduate of the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia School of Law, is the assistant general counsel at Verizon, and a 15-year state legislator, serving in the House of Delegates from 2005-2017 before being elected to the State Senate in a January 2017 special election.

As a senator, she was instrumental in the passage in 2020 of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which sets the goal of closing the state’s most polluting power plants by 2030 and all fossil-fuel plants by 2045, and requires providers to produce their electricity from 100 percent renewable sources by 2050.

She was also a key player in the movement to get the General Assembly to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, ostensibly making Virginia the 38th and final state needed for ratification of the amendment.

The daughter of a Virginia State University professor involved in civil rights activism, McClellan highlighted in her campaign announcement the “health, economic and racial inequity crises” facing the Commonwealth.

“This is a moment to step boldly into our future,” McClellan said. “I’m running for governor to lead Virginia in building an inclusive economy that doesn’t leave people behind, a healthcare system that everyone can access affordably, and public schools that deliver on the promise in our constitution to provide high quality education to all children.

“I come from a proud tradition of public service, and I’ve spent more than 14 years in the legislature delivering progressive change. That’s what I’ll do to lead Virginia forward as governor,” McClellan said.

McClellan is the second candidate to announce intentions regarding the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Woodbridge Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy declared her candidacy for the nomination on May 27.

McClellan released a campaign launch video, entitled “Future,” and launched a new website at www.jennifermcclellan.com.

Story by Chris Graham

