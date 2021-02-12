Marsden endorses Andria McClellan for Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination

State Sen. David Marsden is backing Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.

“I’m supporting Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor for three main reasons: her local government experience, business experience and most importantly, her passion for using good policies to improve people’s lives,” said Marsden, D-Alexandria. “Her unique combination of experience and expertise on the big issues facing our Commonwealth make her the person we need as lieutenant governor and the only statewide candidate who brings a Tidewater perspective to the ticket.”

Marsden has represented the 37th Senate District since 2010. He previously served the Fairfax area as a member of the House of Delegates from 2006-2010.

“Sen. Marsden has long worked to find bipartisan solutions that improve Virginia communities and the quality of life of Virginia families,” McClellan said. “As a leader in the Northern Virginia delegation, I know his support will open new doors for my campaign as we build a statewide coalition to elect Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor.”

