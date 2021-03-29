State Scholastic Bowl Champions crowned: All-State individuals named
The VHSL State Scholastic Bowl Championships were held virtually on Saturday, March 20.
Coaches, students, and judges came together via Zoom teleconferencing to contest this year’s 24th annual competition.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology claimed its record 18th state title and its sixth straight Class 5 championship.
Results
- Class 1 – George Wythe (2nd straight title)
- Class 2 – Gate City (1st title)
- Class 3 – Maggie Walker Governor’s School (9th title)
- Class 4 – Grafton (1st title)
- Class 5 – Thomas Jefferson S&T (18th title)
- Class 6 – James Robinson (3rd title)
The top-scoring individuals in the tournaments each year, regardless of school classification, are named to the VHSL Scholastic Bowl All-State Team.
- Kyle Hu, Grafton HS
- James Oreface, James Robinson Sec. Sch.
- Joseph Champers, Douglas Freeman HS
- Josh Tomiak, George Wythe HS
- Aayush Dhiman, John Champe HS
- Jenna Senger, Fort Defiance HS