State revenue collections up in October

Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 1:15 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginiaState general fund revenues rose 10.2 percent in October, driven mainly by solid gains in payroll withholding and individual estimated payments. Regular monthly collections are due in withholding, sales taxes and most minor sources. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 4.5 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of a 1.5 percent increase.

“Our efforts to build the foundation for long-term economic growth are bolstered by this continued trend of positive revenue collections,” said Governor Northam. Whether it’s securing a new Amazon headquarters or supporting local entrepreneurs, Virginia is focused on our work to grow and diversify the economy in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

With an additional deposit day compared with last year, collections of payroll withholding taxes rose 12.8 percent in October. October is not typically a significant month for collections of individual income tax nonwithholding, however payments were up 20.3 percent for the month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting September sales, fell 1.7 percent in October. Finally, collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts—mainly recordation tax collections—were $33.3 million in October, compared with $34.0 million in October of last year, a 2.0 percent decrease.

On a year-to-date basis, total revenues are up 4.5 percent through October, well ahead of the annual forecast of 1.5 percent growth. Collections of payroll withholding taxes—64 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 4.1 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of 2.6 percent growth. Sales tax collections—18 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 4.7 percent through October, ahead of the annual forecast calling for a 2.5 percent increase.

The Joint Advisory Board of Economists (JABE) met on October 11 to assess recent economic developments and the economic outlook for the current and next biennium. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates (GACRE) will meet on November 19 to evaluate both the JABE economic recommendations and revenue collections through October. GACRE members’ recommendations will be incorporated into the general fund revenue forecast to be released on December 18 when the Governor meets with the money committees of the General Assembly to introduce his budget recommendations.

To view the full report, click here.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment