State Police seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Greene County
Virginia State Police are looking for a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Greene County Sunday night.
The suspect vehicle is an older-model, maroon, two-door Toyota Solara that will be missing a front wheel well and has a Virginia plate that may include the letters WPG.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Area 18 Office in Charlottesville at 434-293-3223 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The initial crash occurred at 11:31 p.m. Sunday and involved a motorcycle that was traveling north on Route 29/Seminole Trail in Greene County. The motorcycle ran off the road and its operator was ejected into the northbound travel lane. Minutes later the Toyota struck the motorcyclist and left the scene.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, died at the scene.
After striking the motorcyclist, the Toyota stopped at the Sheetz on Route 29 at Route 607 in Ruckersville and then continued north on Route 29.
The crash remains under investigation. State Police is in the process of notifying the motorcyclist’s next of kin.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.