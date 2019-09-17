State Police seeking assistance in Rockingham County hit-and-run
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Monday at 2:23 p.m. on Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) at 50 feet north of Route 668 (East Timber Ridge Road).
A bicyclist was traveling south on Route 276 when it was struck from behind by a car.
The bicyclist, a 72-year-old adult male of Harrisonburg, was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious injuries. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet.
The car, possibly a red Nissan Sentra, did initially stop at the scene and its driver exited the vehicle. But the driver and vehicle left before law enforcement arrived on scene. The hit-and-run car should have front-end passenger side damage. The driver was described as a white female with blonde hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt and skirt with a leopard-skin print.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper M. Salladay at 540-434-8593 or email area16@vsp.virginia.gov.
